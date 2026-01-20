Britain Considers Tightening Social Media Rules for Minors
The UK is considering tightening social media usage rules for children, with no options ruled out. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted risks such as anxiety and comparison. The Labour government is examining global evidence to potentially impose bans, inspired by Australia's approach, to protect underage users.
The United Kingdom is weighing stricter rules on children's social media usage, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday. Highlighting the risks of anxiety and comparison associated with unlimited social media access, Starmer's Labour government is poised to take decisive action. Options like restricting infinite scrolling features and revising the age for platform access are on the table.
The government's proposal includes reviewing global evidence, particularly Australia's recent ban on social media for users under 16 years old. The UK officials plan to visit Australia to assess its implementation and effectiveness. While a specific age limit is not yet confirmed, potential measures include robust age verification systems and adaptable usage guidelines based on age.
As part of the proposed changes, parents will receive advice on managing screen time for children, while a separate guideline for under-fives will debut in April. Education settings are urged to maintain mobile phone bans, and regulatory body Ofsted will ensure compliance. Amidst concerns over AI-generated content, Britain is also revisiting laws to curb the creation and distribution of inappropriate images. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the evolving nature of these measures, following the progress seen under the Online Safety Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
