Left Menu

Britain Considers Tightening Social Media Rules for Minors

The UK is considering tightening social media usage rules for children, with no options ruled out. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted risks such as anxiety and comparison. The Labour government is examining global evidence to potentially impose bans, inspired by Australia's approach, to protect underage users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:08 IST
Britain Considers Tightening Social Media Rules for Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom is weighing stricter rules on children's social media usage, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday. Highlighting the risks of anxiety and comparison associated with unlimited social media access, Starmer's Labour government is poised to take decisive action. Options like restricting infinite scrolling features and revising the age for platform access are on the table.

The government's proposal includes reviewing global evidence, particularly Australia's recent ban on social media for users under 16 years old. The UK officials plan to visit Australia to assess its implementation and effectiveness. While a specific age limit is not yet confirmed, potential measures include robust age verification systems and adaptable usage guidelines based on age.

As part of the proposed changes, parents will receive advice on managing screen time for children, while a separate guideline for under-fives will debut in April. Education settings are urged to maintain mobile phone bans, and regulatory body Ofsted will ensure compliance. Amidst concerns over AI-generated content, Britain is also revisiting laws to curb the creation and distribution of inappropriate images. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the evolving nature of these measures, following the progress seen under the Online Safety Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

 Netherlands
2
Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

 India
3
National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay to travel with kits

National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay t...

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highway

Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highwa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026