Ola Electric Welcomes New CFO: Deepak Rastogi Takes Charge

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd has appointed Deepak Rastogi as its new Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Harish Abichandani. The transition was approved by the board on January 19, 2025, with Rastogi taking over his duties as of January 20, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:06 IST
Deepak Rastogi
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the departure of Harish Abichandani. The announcement was made during a board meeting held on January 19, 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, Rastogi will assume the role of CFO and become a key member of the senior management team effective January 20, 2026. This strategic move aims to solidify Ola Electric's financial leadership.

Harish Abichandani, the outgoing CFO, cited personal reasons for his decision to resign, effective from the end of January 19, 2026. As Rastogi steps into his new role, he looks to steer Ola Electric's financial strategies into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

