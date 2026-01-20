Tata Motors Revamps with GST 2.0 Boost: New Electric and ICE Trucks on the Horizon
Tata Motors, invigorated by the GST 2.0-induced commercial vehicle demand surge, is launching new trucks in electric and ICE variants. The company's refreshed lineup aims to capture greater market share while supporting sectors like steel and e-commerce in reducing logistics carbon footprints.
Tata Motors is capitalizing on the uptick in commercial vehicle demand following the GST 2.0 adjustments. According to MD & CEO Girish Wagh, the company is introducing a new fleet of trucks, featuring both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.
With an emphasis on sustainability, Tata is expanding its electric vehicles to include heavier trucks and has also launched a revamped range of ICE trucks with enhanced load capacity and better fuel efficiency. The strategy is part of a broader initiative to increase market share, particularly in the heavy commercial vehicle segment.
The move comes as Tata Motors reports strong growth, with a 21% boost in units sold in the recent quarter. The company aims to assist various sectors in decarbonizing logistics operations through its updated vehicle range, addressing challenges like commodity price volatility with a marginal price hike.
