EU Official Questions Trump's Trustworthiness Over Tariff Deal

The European Commission President expressed doubts about US President Trump's trustworthiness, highlighting a previous agreement to refrain from imposing more tariffs. At the World Economic Forum, she criticized Trump's new tariff plans over Greenland, stressing the importance of trust between allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strong rebuke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns over the reliability of US President Donald Trump regarding trade agreements. She referenced a pact agreed upon last July to halt the imposition of additional tariffs among European Union states.

Von der Leyen used her platform to underscore the importance of trust in international relations, stating, 'A deal is a deal,' emphasizing that agreements should hold firm, particularly among long-standing allies like the EU and the US.

Furthermore, she criticized proposed new tariffs on Greenland, describing them as a misguided move that threatens to strain the historic alliance between the two regions, thus casting doubt on future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

