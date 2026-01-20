EU Official Questions Trump's Trustworthiness Over Tariff Deal

In a strong rebuke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced concerns over the reliability of US President Donald Trump regarding trade agreements. She referenced a pact agreed upon last July to halt the imposition of additional tariffs among European Union states.

Von der Leyen used her platform to underscore the importance of trust in international relations, stating, 'A deal is a deal,' emphasizing that agreements should hold firm, particularly among long-standing allies like the EU and the US.

Furthermore, she criticized proposed new tariffs on Greenland, describing them as a misguided move that threatens to strain the historic alliance between the two regions, thus casting doubt on future collaborations.

