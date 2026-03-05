Tragic Explosion at Kakinada Cracker Unit: Death Toll Rises
The death toll from a cracker unit explosion in Kakinada has surged to 28, including nine women. The blast, which occurred on February 28 in Vetlapalem village, initially claimed 20 lives. Unfortunately, eight more succumbed to injuries, highlighting the deadly impact of the incident.
The fatal explosion at a licensed cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district has claimed 28 lives. Day by day, the tragedy unfolds a grim story, with 20 people initially killed, including nine women, on February 28 at Vetlapalem village. The incident left nine more critically injured, battling for their lives.
District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) J Narasimha Nayak confirmed on Thursday that two more individuals had succumbed to their injuries, escalating the death count to 28. The blast's immediate aftermath revealed 20 fatalities, with eight more victims subsequently losing their fight during medical treatment.
The scale of this disaster underscores the inherent risks in fireworks manufacturing, prompting authorities to investigate the causes and develop preventive measures. As the community grapples with loss, the broader call for enhanced safety protocols becomes ever more pressing.
