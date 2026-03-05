Escalating Middle East Conflict: Rising Death Tolls Amid U.S.-Iran Strife
The Middle East is embroiled in a deadly conflict following an attack by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. Casualties are reported across Gulf states, Lebanon, Syria, and U.S. military personnel. The death toll varies among involved countries, with the Iranian Red Crescent Society noting significant civilian losses.
The Middle East finds itself in the grips of a severe conflict, marked by a series of deadly exchanges following an initial attack by the U.S. and Israel on Iran on February 28. The violence has rapidly spread across the region, involving multiple countries.
Iranian authorities reported that at least 1,045 people, including 175 schoolgirls and staff, were killed in a devastating missile strike on a primary school in Minab. Meanwhile, Israeli reports confirmed the deaths of 10 civilians due to Iranian missile attacks.
As more casualties are confirmed in Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, and among U.S. military personnel, the toll continues to rise, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Reuters, however, has yet to independently verify these figures.
