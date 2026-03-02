Iranian Red Crescent Reports Rising Death Toll in US-Israeli Airstrikes

The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced on Monday a grim update in the ongoing conflict, revealing that recent US-Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 555 people within Iran.

The organization detailed that a total of 131 cities have been targeted in the recent offensive maneuvers, amplifying regional tensions.

As the situation continues to unfold, humanitarian concerns mount, and the international community watches closely for any developments in the tense conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)