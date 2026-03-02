Left Menu

Iranian Red Crescent Reports Rising Death Toll in US-Israeli Airstrikes

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that recent US-Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the death of at least 555 individuals in the Islamic Republic, with attacks affecting 131 cities.

Updated: 02-03-2026 14:12 IST
The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced on Monday a grim update in the ongoing conflict, revealing that recent US-Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 555 people within Iran.

The organization detailed that a total of 131 cities have been targeted in the recent offensive maneuvers, amplifying regional tensions.

As the situation continues to unfold, humanitarian concerns mount, and the international community watches closely for any developments in the tense conflict.

