ITC Hotels Showcase Impressive Q3 Growth Amid Rising Demand

ITC Hotels reported a 9.64% rise in net profit for Q3, reaching Rs 236.83 crore due to increased revenue. Expansion efforts include new openings in multiple cities. Despite challenges like Cyclone Ditwah, the outlook remains positive with anticipated demand in premium sectors, supported by recent policy measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:52 IST
ITC Hotels announced a notable 9.64% increase in net profit for the third quarter, totaling Rs 236.83 crore, spurred by robust revenue growth.

The hospitality giant's continued expansion sees new hotels in cities including Bodh Gaya and Jaipur, as it capitalizes on rising demand for premium services.

Despite setbacks such as losses from Cyclone Ditwah, positive policy changes are expected to sustain consumer spending, ensuring a favorable industry outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

