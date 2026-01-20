ITC Hotels Showcase Impressive Q3 Growth Amid Rising Demand

ITC Hotels announced a notable 9.64% increase in net profit for the third quarter, totaling Rs 236.83 crore, spurred by robust revenue growth.

The hospitality giant's continued expansion sees new hotels in cities including Bodh Gaya and Jaipur, as it capitalizes on rising demand for premium services.

Despite setbacks such as losses from Cyclone Ditwah, positive policy changes are expected to sustain consumer spending, ensuring a favorable industry outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)