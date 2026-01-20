TCG Crest University's Global Expansion: Bridging Research and Innovation
TCG Crest University plans global expansion with new bases in the UK, Japan, and the US. Chancellor Purnendu Chatterjee aims to create a novel global research university blending traditional and corporate research. The institution focuses on artificial intelligence, healthcare, quantum technologies, and other research areas.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata-based TCG Crest University is set for a significant global expansion, planning to establish new bases in the UK, Japan, and the US. The university, which is supported by The Chatterjee Group (TCG), also aims to reinforce its presence across different regions in India.
Purnendu Chatterjee, Chancellor of TCG Crest, envisions the university as a cutting-edge research institution that fills the gap between traditional universities struggling with scalability and profit-driven corporate research bodies. The university aspires to foster research without the constraints of legacy systems or commercial pressures.
The university's overseas endeavors include a UK launch by 2026, focusing initially on artificial intelligence for healthcare, with potential expansion into quantum technologies. The growth strategy emphasizes organic and talent-driven expansion, aiming to attract distinguished researchers to enhance its stature as a global research powerhouse.
- READ MORE ON:
- TCG
- Crest
- University
- global
- expansion
- research
- innovation
- education
- Purnendu
- Chatterjee
ALSO READ
Syngenta Expands Pune Operations to Boost Global Digital Innovation
L&T Finance Achieves Record Growth Amid AI Innovations and Retail Expansion
Battle Over Gatwick's Expansion: Climate Concerns vs. Economic Growth
Unveiling Innovation: OPPO Reno15 Series Debuts with Grand Cinematic Launch in Tamil Nadu
India-Japan Economic Collaboration Surges: A New Era of Investment and Innovation