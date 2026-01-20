Left Menu

LTIMindtree Navigates Wage Hikes Amid Revenue Growth

LTIMindtree will begin phased wage hikes covering half its workforce starting Q4 FY26. This strategy spreads the financial impact over two quarters, supported by operational efficiencies. The company reported a slight profit dip due to new Labour Codes costs but achieved significant revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:53 IST
LTIMindtree Navigates Wage Hikes Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT services giant LTIMindtree is set to commence its wage hike cycle from the fourth quarter of FY 2026, impacting 50 percent of its workforce in a phased approach.

The wage increments are slated to roll out over Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27 to help mitigate potential impacts on the company's operating margins. According to Chief Financial Officer Vipul Chandra, the firm will manage its wage hike through phased increments, starting with half of the workforce.

Meanwhile, CEO Venu Lambu emphasized the two-stage wage increment process as the company's new normal strategy amidst industry challenges. Despite a 10.5 percent decline in net profit due to provisions for new Labour Codes, LTIMindtree's revenue rose by 11.6 percent, with hopes for double-digit growth as the fiscal year concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

Apollo Micro Systems Invests Rs 300 Crore in New Telangana Facility

 India
2
Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

Trump Set to Decide on Next Federal Reserve Chair

 Global
3
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP Leadership

 India
4
Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

Court Orders Removal of Senior Advocate's Photos from Fraudulent Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026