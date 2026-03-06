India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

In the face of escalating Middle East conflicts and shifting global geopolitics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's crucial role in steering global maritime affairs. Addressing an event in Kolkata, Singh remarked on the unusual developments in the Middle East impacting global oil and gas supply chains.

Singh noted that disruptions in key regions like the Strait of Hormuz underscore oceans' renewed significance in global power dynamics. As a leading maritime nation, he asserted India's responsibility to demonstrate leadership with strategic confidence and capability.

The defence minister underlined India's technological advancements and ambitious aspirations in shipbuilding and defense exports. With goals to sustain maritime leadership and defense self-reliance, Singh stressed coordinated planning and innovation as essential strategies to address future challenges.