Left Menu

India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's significant role in maintaining maritime stability amidst geopolitical upheavals, particularly with Middle East conflicts affecting global trade. Emphasizing India's strategic position, Singh calls for leadership in technology and maritime planning to ensure economic and defense sector growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:59 IST
India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of escalating Middle East conflicts and shifting global geopolitics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's crucial role in steering global maritime affairs. Addressing an event in Kolkata, Singh remarked on the unusual developments in the Middle East impacting global oil and gas supply chains.

Singh noted that disruptions in key regions like the Strait of Hormuz underscore oceans' renewed significance in global power dynamics. As a leading maritime nation, he asserted India's responsibility to demonstrate leadership with strategic confidence and capability.

The defence minister underlined India's technological advancements and ambitious aspirations in shipbuilding and defense exports. With goals to sustain maritime leadership and defense self-reliance, Singh stressed coordinated planning and innovation as essential strategies to address future challenges.

TRENDING

1
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global
2
Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

 India
3
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
4
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026