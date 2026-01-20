Tragedy Strikes: South African School Bus Crash Claims 12 Lives

South African authorities have revised the death toll in the tragic school bus crash to 12 children, announcing that the driver has been arrested and will face criminal charges. The privately-operated minibus collided head-on with a truck south of Johannesburg, while en route to various schools.

Initially, authorities reported 12 deaths at the crash scene and a 13th fatality at the hospital. However, Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi and the provincial health department later confirmed 12 deceased children, comprised of nine girls and three boys, with no additional hospital deaths.

The 22-year-old driver was apprehended post-hospital discharge and faces charges of culpable homicide, akin to manslaughter, alongside reckless driving. Witnesses stated the bus was overtaking vehicles when the collision occurred. Concerns rise over lapsed permits and inadequate safety measures, with Child Safe advocating for scrutiny of school transport services.

