India Recalls Diplomats' Families Amid Bangladesh Tensions
India has decided to withdraw the families of its officials posted in Bangladesh due to security concerns. This move, occurring weeks before Bangladeshi elections, aims to ensure safety amidst growing extremist activities. Diplomatic posts will remain operational. Relations between India and Bangladesh have been tense since the 2024 interim government's rise.
In a strategic move, India has announced the withdrawal of families of its officials stationed in Bangladesh, citing security concerns in the region.
The decision precedes Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections and aims to safeguard Indian personnel amidst increasing extremist threats.
Despite this precaution, Indian diplomatic posts in Bangladesh will continue to function, maintaining India's diplomatic presence. Recent political shifts in Bangladesh, including the interim government's establishment, have strained Indo-Bangladesh relations.
