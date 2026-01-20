India Recalls Diplomats' Families Amid Bangladesh Tensions

In a strategic move, India has announced the withdrawal of families of its officials stationed in Bangladesh, citing security concerns in the region.

The decision precedes Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections and aims to safeguard Indian personnel amidst increasing extremist threats.

Despite this precaution, Indian diplomatic posts in Bangladesh will continue to function, maintaining India's diplomatic presence. Recent political shifts in Bangladesh, including the interim government's establishment, have strained Indo-Bangladesh relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)