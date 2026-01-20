Delhi Gears Up for Bus Route Overhaul: West Zone Transformation

In an effort to modernize public transportation, the Delhi government is set to launch a 'bus route rationalisation' plan in West Delhi. Scheduled to commence on January 21, this action coincides with the phasing out of old CNG buses, ensuring service continuity and optimized fleet performance.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted that despite the retirement of 15-year-old buses, Delhi will maintain a robust public transport service. The restructuring will enhance commuter convenience, improve connectivity, and align services with demand patterns across West Delhi. Additional buses will address peak-hour demand, minimizing passenger waiting times.

Officials confirmed that the rationalisation will incorporate 9-meter electric 'Devi' buses, aiming to improve public transport reliability and efficiency. Delhi's ongoing EV expansion, marked by over 3,600 electric buses, underscores the commitment to a cleaner, more equitable transit system, with plans to reach over 7,000 e-buses by late 2026.

