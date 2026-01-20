Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Bus Route Overhaul: West Zone Transformation

The Delhi government is implementing a 'bus route rationalisation' plan in West Delhi, starting from January 21. This initiative is part of the city's efforts to phase out old CNG buses, optimizing fleet usage without reducing service quality. The plan includes adding electric buses and enhancing commuter connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:06 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Bus Route Overhaul: West Zone Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to modernize public transportation, the Delhi government is set to launch a 'bus route rationalisation' plan in West Delhi. Scheduled to commence on January 21, this action coincides with the phasing out of old CNG buses, ensuring service continuity and optimized fleet performance.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted that despite the retirement of 15-year-old buses, Delhi will maintain a robust public transport service. The restructuring will enhance commuter convenience, improve connectivity, and align services with demand patterns across West Delhi. Additional buses will address peak-hour demand, minimizing passenger waiting times.

Officials confirmed that the rationalisation will incorporate 9-meter electric 'Devi' buses, aiming to improve public transport reliability and efficiency. Delhi's ongoing EV expansion, marked by over 3,600 electric buses, underscores the commitment to a cleaner, more equitable transit system, with plans to reach over 7,000 e-buses by late 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

 Global
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
3
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
4
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026