Godrej Enterprises Taps AI for Productivity Boost, Modulus Eyes Rs 2,000 Crore Fund
Godrej Enterprises Group aims to enhance productivity by 10-15% with AI across various sectors. They launched AI engine 'Amethyst'. Meanwhile, Modulus Alternatives plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore for its third private credit fund, targeting mid-market companies.
Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) announced on Tuesday an ambitious target to boost productivity by 10-15% through the implementation of artificial intelligence across its diverse business sectors including aerospace, energy, and security. The new AI engine named 'Amethyst' is set to drive this transformation.
Alongside, Modulus Alternatives revealed plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore for its third private credit fund, Modulus Credit Opportunities Fund III. This substantial fundraising aims at investing in solid mid-market companies across varied sectors.
Both developments underscore a significant shift towards leveraging technology for operational improvements and strategic financial investments aimed at capturing growth in emerging market segments.
(With inputs from agencies.)