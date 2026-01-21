Global Tensions Impact German Bonds Amid Japanese Debt Turmoil

Long-dated German bond yields edged lower on Wednesday yet remained on course for their most substantial weekly increase in a month. The market was affected by a selloff in Japanese government debt, sparking a broader rout in global fixed income.

German 10-year yields, serving as the euro zone's benchmark, dipped around 1 basis point to 2.8443%. Longer-term 30-year yields also fell by 1 bp to 3.473%, but were still set for a 4.7-bp weekly rise, marking their most significant increase since early this year due to declining prices.

The spike in global yields was triggered by Japanese bond selloff tied to a looming snap election and concerns about Japan's fiscal health. ING analysts indicated the moves in German yields were linked more to Japanese volatility than European factors. Geopolitical tensions, including reactions to U.S. President Trump's interest in Greenland, have further unsettled markets. Analysts highlight that fiscal issues are globally prevalent, suggesting a potential future of steeper yield curves and strained budget deficits as borrowing costs rise.

