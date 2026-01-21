Left Menu

Haryana's Startup Revolution: CM Nayab Singh Saini's Vision for a Prosperous Future

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Samman Yojana with financial incentives for startups, aiming to bolster Haryana's economy. Announced during a pre-budget program, the initiative reflects the state's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and includes AI training and support for women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:09 IST
Haryana's Startup Revolution: CM Nayab Singh Saini's Vision for a Prosperous Future
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Samman Yojana, highlighting the essential role of startups and young innovators in steering the economy. He announced this initiative during a pre-budget consultation in Manesar, engaging with entrepreneurs and emphasizing financial support for startups.

Saini declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per startup via the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India by 2047. He noted that this initiative is a step toward realizing the country's ambitious developmental goals.

The chief minister detailed the introduction of the Haryana AI Mission, backed by the World Bank, to train youth in AI technologies. Reiterating the importance of women in entrepreneurship, he noted that over 50% of Haryana's startups have female directors, underscoring the government's support for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed' Areas

Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed'...

 India
2
Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

 Global
3
Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026