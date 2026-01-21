Haryana's Startup Revolution: CM Nayab Singh Saini's Vision for a Prosperous Future

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Samman Yojana, highlighting the essential role of startups and young innovators in steering the economy. He announced this initiative during a pre-budget consultation in Manesar, engaging with entrepreneurs and emphasizing financial support for startups.

Saini declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per startup via the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India by 2047. He noted that this initiative is a step toward realizing the country's ambitious developmental goals.

The chief minister detailed the introduction of the Haryana AI Mission, backed by the World Bank, to train youth in AI technologies. Reiterating the importance of women in entrepreneurship, he noted that over 50% of Haryana's startups have female directors, underscoring the government's support for inclusive growth.

