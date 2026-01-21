Geopolitical Turmoil: Trump's Trade Threats Unsettle Global Markets

As President Donald Trump enters the second year of his second presidential term, the previous volatility marked by geopolitical conflicts and tariffs reemerges, rattling global markets. Fears about a trade war with Europe over Greenland have amplified the uncertainty among investors, sparking selloffs across multiple asset classes.

Major U.S. indexes, along with long-dated Treasury bonds and the dollar, witnessed significant declines as Trump posits an aggressive stance on Greenland, risking a fracture in Western alliances. Investors worldwide are heeding these threats with caution, recalled Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital. However, the expected bounce-back remains elusive.

Market strategists remain worried as the dips deepen. Although Trump's potential for reversing his combative positions inspires hope among traders, the present geopolitical tensions compel some to diversify investments beyond U.S. shores, while others bank on America's profitability backdrop.

