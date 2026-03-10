Markets Sway as Global Stocks Rise Amid Middle East Tension
Global stocks rose while oil prices fell after optimistic remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about the Middle East conflict. European and Asian markets rebounded, yet uncertainty persists amid volatile conditions driven by political developments. Bond yields dipped as interest rate expectations shifted.
Global stocks rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible resolution to the Middle East conflict, boosting investor sentiment and leading to an increase of 1.5% in Europe's STOXX 600 index and a 3.2% rise in MSCI's Asia-Pacific share index.
Despite this optimism, Iran's strong rhetoric continued to cast uncertainty over the situation, with military threats highlighting potential volatility in the markets. The remarks prompted a decline in oil prices, with Brent oil futures dropping by as much as 11% before settling to a 5.6% decrease.
Investor sentiment remained cautious as geopolitical developments and fluctuating market conditions kept driving headline-driven volatility. The European Central Bank's rate hike expectations were adjusted, with declines in government bond yields and market rates reflecting these shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- oil
- market
- Trump
- Iran
- Middle East
- Europe
- Asia
- bond yields
- volatility
ALSO READ
Ukraine Strengthens Middle East Ties to Counter Iranian Drone Threat
Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Prices
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Launch Most Intense Strikes on Iran
NATO and Gulf Nations to Discuss Iran Tensions