Markets Sway as Global Stocks Rise Amid Middle East Tension

Global stocks rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible resolution to the Middle East conflict, boosting investor sentiment and leading to an increase of 1.5% in Europe's STOXX 600 index and a 3.2% rise in MSCI's Asia-Pacific share index.

Despite this optimism, Iran's strong rhetoric continued to cast uncertainty over the situation, with military threats highlighting potential volatility in the markets. The remarks prompted a decline in oil prices, with Brent oil futures dropping by as much as 11% before settling to a 5.6% decrease.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as geopolitical developments and fluctuating market conditions kept driving headline-driven volatility. The European Central Bank's rate hike expectations were adjusted, with declines in government bond yields and market rates reflecting these shifts.

