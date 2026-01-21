Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pilot Licenses: DGCA Launches EPL for ATPL

The DGCA has launched the Electronic Personnel License for Airline Transport Pilot Licence, a digital license facilitating real-time verification and preventing tampering. This move aligns with the growing demand for pilots due to India's expanding aviation industry, providing a modern solution via the regulator's eGCA mobile app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:59 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced Electronic Personnel License (EPL) services for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), marking a significant step in modernizing aviation credentials.

This secure digital license, available through the DGCA's eGCA mobile app, ensures protection against tampering and allows real-time verification, a crucial advancement as India's aviation market rapidly expands.

Following the implementation of EPL for Commercial Pilot's License and Flight Radio Telephone Operator's License earlier in February 2025, this initiative caters to the soaring demand for pilots driven by increasing air traffic and fleet expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

