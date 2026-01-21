Revolutionizing Pilot Licenses: DGCA Launches EPL for ATPL
The DGCA has launched the Electronic Personnel License for Airline Transport Pilot Licence, a digital license facilitating real-time verification and preventing tampering. This move aligns with the growing demand for pilots due to India's expanding aviation industry, providing a modern solution via the regulator's eGCA mobile app.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced Electronic Personnel License (EPL) services for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), marking a significant step in modernizing aviation credentials.
This secure digital license, available through the DGCA's eGCA mobile app, ensures protection against tampering and allows real-time verification, a crucial advancement as India's aviation market rapidly expands.
Following the implementation of EPL for Commercial Pilot's License and Flight Radio Telephone Operator's License earlier in February 2025, this initiative caters to the soaring demand for pilots driven by increasing air traffic and fleet expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- EPL
- ATPL
- pilot license
- aviation
- India
- real-time verification
- eGCA
- mobile app
- air traffic
ALSO READ
Sujal Gram Samvad III Puts Villages at the Centre of India’s Water Governance
Bengaluru: India's Global Investment Gateway
India Launches AI Training for 50,000 Doctors to Modernise Medical Care
DGCA Launches Digital Pilot Licences for ATPL in Major Aviation Tech Push
Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Legislative Index Unveiled