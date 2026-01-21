Zepto Navigates Branding Changes Amid Government Collaboration

In a noteworthy shift, Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, accepted the Labour Ministry's recommendation to abandon the '10-minute delivery' branding. This decision marks a significant step as Zepto aligns with governmental perspectives on evolving commerce strategies.

The meeting between Palicha and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was described as highly productive, with both parties emphasizing the importance of supporting the gig economy. Under Zepto's initiative, employment surged, creating over 180,000 jobs for delivery personnel and driving economic mobility.

Furthermore, Zepto is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 11,000 crore. This strategic financial move comes as the company strengthens its foundation by cooperating with government guidelines, demonstrating adaptability in a competitive market.

