Zepto Navigates Branding Changes Amid Government Collaboration
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha embraces the Labour Ministry's suggestion to drop '10-minute delivery' branding. Following positive discussions with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Zepto highlights employment creation and openness to government feedback. Zepto targets an IPO, aiming to raise Rs 11,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy shift, Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, accepted the Labour Ministry's recommendation to abandon the '10-minute delivery' branding. This decision marks a significant step as Zepto aligns with governmental perspectives on evolving commerce strategies.
The meeting between Palicha and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was described as highly productive, with both parties emphasizing the importance of supporting the gig economy. Under Zepto's initiative, employment surged, creating over 180,000 jobs for delivery personnel and driving economic mobility.
Furthermore, Zepto is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 11,000 crore. This strategic financial move comes as the company strengthens its foundation by cooperating with government guidelines, demonstrating adaptability in a competitive market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
