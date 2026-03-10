Left Menu

Innovision Ltd's IPO: A Step Towards Growth and Expansion

Innovision Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2% on its opening day. The Rs 322.84-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 255 crore and offers an integrated range of manpower and toll plaza management services. Funds will support debt repayment and working capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST
Innovision Ltd, renowned for its manpower and toll plaza management services, launched its initial public offering (IPO), which saw a 2% subscription on the first day of bidding.

The Rs 322.84-crore public issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 255 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale involving 12,38,000 equity shares, priced between Rs 521-548 per share. The IPO's first day witnessed bids for 1,22,202 shares in contrast to the 61,32,433 shares available, according to data from NSE.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed significant interest with a 96% subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed to 2%. The proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment, working capital fulfillment, and general corporate purposes, empowering Innovision to expand its services which encompass manpower supply, private security, and toll plaza operations.

