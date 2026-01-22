New Delhi Traffic Advisory: Beating Retreat Rehearsal Impact
Traffic in New Delhi will be restricted on Thursday for the Beating Retreat rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, as announced by the Delhi Traffic Police. Key roads including Raisina Road and Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Alternative routes are suggested for motorists.
New Delhi will see traffic disruptions on Thursday due to rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk. Authorities announced the restrictions to ensure smooth conduct of the event.
The Delhi Traffic Police advisory detailed closures from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, affecting areas like Raisina Road and the pathway from Vijay Chowk to Rafi Marg.
To minimize inconvenience, motorists are advised to plan trips in advance and consider alternative routes, such as Ring Road and Aurobindo Marg, during the specified times.
