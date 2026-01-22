New Delhi Traffic Advisory: Beating Retreat Rehearsal Impact

New Delhi will see traffic disruptions on Thursday due to rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk. Authorities announced the restrictions to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory detailed closures from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, affecting areas like Raisina Road and the pathway from Vijay Chowk to Rafi Marg.

To minimize inconvenience, motorists are advised to plan trips in advance and consider alternative routes, such as Ring Road and Aurobindo Marg, during the specified times.

(With inputs from agencies.)