Madhya Pradesh's Rise as a Global Investment Magnet

At the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh promoted his state as an ideal investment hub in India. He emphasized the state's favorable policies and operational methods that have piqued the interest of the global business community.

During his discussion with PTI, Yadav conveyed that Indian leaders, including himself, aim to present India's growth narrative and attract investments across states. This push seeks to generate jobs, alleviate poverty, and optimize resource utilization while strengthening India's economic reputation.

Yadav expressed satisfaction with the steps taken over the past two years to draw investments, asserting that his participation at the forum aligns with this initiative. Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's progress since shedding its 'Bimaru' tag, he credited collective efforts and PM Modi's support for the state's advancement through reforms and ambitious targets.

