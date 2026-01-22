Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Rise as a Global Investment Magnet

Madhya Pradesh, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is gaining international attention as a prime investment destination in India. Yadav highlighted the state's business-friendly policies at the World Economic Forum, reflecting on India's economic growth and his efforts to attract global investments and improve state resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Rise as a Global Investment Magnet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh promoted his state as an ideal investment hub in India. He emphasized the state's favorable policies and operational methods that have piqued the interest of the global business community.

During his discussion with PTI, Yadav conveyed that Indian leaders, including himself, aim to present India's growth narrative and attract investments across states. This push seeks to generate jobs, alleviate poverty, and optimize resource utilization while strengthening India's economic reputation.

Yadav expressed satisfaction with the steps taken over the past two years to draw investments, asserting that his participation at the forum aligns with this initiative. Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's progress since shedding its 'Bimaru' tag, he credited collective efforts and PM Modi's support for the state's advancement through reforms and ambitious targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026