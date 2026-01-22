Driving Responsible AI: India's Journey Towards Ethical Innovation

Nasscom's latest report, unveiled at the Responsible Intelligence Confluence in New Delhi, underscores the critical importance of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategic priority for Indian enterprises. The 'State of Responsible AI in India 2025' report highlights a shift from ethical intent to strategic implementation linked to trust and governance.

The study, which surveyed 574 senior executives from October to November 2025, shows an improvement in responsible AI adoption, with 30% of Indian businesses exhibiting mature practices and 45% actively implementing formal frameworks. Large enterprises lead the charge, while SMEs and startups are gradually catching up.

Sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) are at the forefront of AI governance. Sangeeta Gupta of Nasscom emphasizes the foundational role of responsible AI in building trust. Industry leaders are focusing on workforce enablement, yet challenges like AI risks and regulatory barriers persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)