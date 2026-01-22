Left Menu

Driving Responsible AI: India's Journey Towards Ethical Innovation

Nasscom's 2025 report reveals responsible AI as a strategic priority for Indian enterprises, with 60% demonstrating mature frameworks. Led by large enterprises, sectors like BFSI and TMT are advancing AI governance, while challenges like data quality and regulatory uncertainty persist. Workforce enablement remains a major focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:20 IST
Driving Responsible AI: India's Journey Towards Ethical Innovation
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom's latest report, unveiled at the Responsible Intelligence Confluence in New Delhi, underscores the critical importance of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategic priority for Indian enterprises. The 'State of Responsible AI in India 2025' report highlights a shift from ethical intent to strategic implementation linked to trust and governance.

The study, which surveyed 574 senior executives from October to November 2025, shows an improvement in responsible AI adoption, with 30% of Indian businesses exhibiting mature practices and 45% actively implementing formal frameworks. Large enterprises lead the charge, while SMEs and startups are gradually catching up.

Sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) are at the forefront of AI governance. Sangeeta Gupta of Nasscom emphasizes the foundational role of responsible AI in building trust. Industry leaders are focusing on workforce enablement, yet challenges like AI risks and regulatory barriers persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026