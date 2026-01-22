Left Menu

Orient Electric Reports Profit Dip Amid Revenue Growth in FY26 Q3

Orient Electric Ltd reported a 4.37% profit decline to Rs 25.98 crore for Q3 FY26 but saw a revenue rise of 11% to Rs 906.45 crore. Electrical Consumer Durables and Lighting & Switchgear divisions witnessed growth. The company declared a 75% interim dividend; shares traded at Rs 170.50, up 6.86%.

Orient Electric Ltd has announced a 4.37 percent decline in net profit for the December quarter of FY26, registering Rs 25.98 crore, compared to Rs 27.17 crore in the same period the previous year, as per CKA Birla group's regulatory filing.

Despite the profit drop, the company experienced a notable 11 percent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 906.45 crore. The Electrical Consumer Durables segment saw an impressive 12.6 percent revenue growth, while the Lighting & Switchgear division rose by 7.1 percent. The company's expenses also increased by 10.55 percent, totaling Rs 864.42 crore.

In additional developments, Orient Electric Ltd's board approved a 75 percent interim dividend, equating to Rs 0.75 per equity share for FY26. The company's shares traded at Rs 170.50 on BSE, showing a rise of 6.86 percent from the last close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

