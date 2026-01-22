Tragedy on the Rails: Spain's Train Accidents Under Scrutiny

A commuter train crash involving a construction crane in southeastern Spain has resulted in several injuries, as reported by state broadcaster TVE.

The incident took place in Cartagena, located in the Murcia region. It adds to a series of train accidents in Spain this week, including a deadly collision in Andalusia and another crash in Catalonia that claimed a train driver's life.

According to Spanish rail operator Adif, train traffic was halted due to the crane's unauthorized presence within the railway infrastructure, although further details were not provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)