Tragedy on the Rails: Spain's Train Accidents Under Scrutiny

A commuter train crashed into a construction crane in southeastern Spain, causing multiple injuries, including one serious. The crash in Cartagena follows other recent train incidents in Spain, with deadly accidents in Andalusia and Catalonia. Rail operator Adif cited infrastructure intrusion as the cause.

A commuter train crash involving a construction crane in southeastern Spain has resulted in several injuries, as reported by state broadcaster TVE.

The incident took place in Cartagena, located in the Murcia region. It adds to a series of train accidents in Spain this week, including a deadly collision in Andalusia and another crash in Catalonia that claimed a train driver's life.

According to Spanish rail operator Adif, train traffic was halted due to the crane's unauthorized presence within the railway infrastructure, although further details were not provided.

