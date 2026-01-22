Left Menu

Cyient Faces Profit Dip Amid New Labour Codes Impact

Cyient reported a 24.9% decline in net profit due to a one-time provision from new Labour Codes, affecting December quarter FY26 results. Revenue from operations dipped 4%, with the HVAC segment showing resilience. Despite challenges, the company aims for a strong fiscal year ending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:15 IST
Cyient Faces Profit Dip Amid New Labour Codes Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy turn of events, engineering services company Cyient reported a significant 24.9% decline in its net profit for the December quarter of FY26. This drop, attributed to a one-time provision linked to the implementation of new Labour Codes, brings the earnings down to Rs 91.8 crore.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a reduction, falling by 4% to Rs 1,848.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal's Q3 results. Notably, on a quarterly analysis, profits fell by 28% while the revenue saw a slight increase of 3.7%.

Notably, amid a challenging macroeconomic climate, Cyient's DET segment demonstrated growth resilience. The company continues to focus on cost optimization and is optimistic about exiting the fiscal year on a strong note, bolstered by steady revenue growth and EBIT expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

 India
2
Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza

Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza

 Pakistan
3
Political Shake-Up: Gwynne's Exit and Its Implications

Political Shake-Up: Gwynne's Exit and Its Implications

 United Kingdom
4
Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026