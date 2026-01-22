Cyient Faces Profit Dip Amid New Labour Codes Impact
Cyient reported a 24.9% decline in net profit due to a one-time provision from new Labour Codes, affecting December quarter FY26 results. Revenue from operations dipped 4%, with the HVAC segment showing resilience. Despite challenges, the company aims for a strong fiscal year ending.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy turn of events, engineering services company Cyient reported a significant 24.9% decline in its net profit for the December quarter of FY26. This drop, attributed to a one-time provision linked to the implementation of new Labour Codes, brings the earnings down to Rs 91.8 crore.
The company's revenue from operations also saw a reduction, falling by 4% to Rs 1,848.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal's Q3 results. Notably, on a quarterly analysis, profits fell by 28% while the revenue saw a slight increase of 3.7%.
Notably, amid a challenging macroeconomic climate, Cyient's DET segment demonstrated growth resilience. The company continues to focus on cost optimization and is optimistic about exiting the fiscal year on a strong note, bolstered by steady revenue growth and EBIT expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)