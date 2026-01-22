Left Menu

Spain's Railway Woes: Series of Train Crashes Sparks Safety Concerns

A commuter train collided with a crane in southeastern Spain, marking the country's fourth rail incident in less than a week. The incident injured several people but did not result in derailment. Previous accidents in Spain have led to fatalities, prompting a call for a nationwide strike over rail safety.

A commuter train collided with a crane in southeastern Spain on Thursday, highlighting ongoing issues in the country's railway system. The crash, occurring near Cartagena in the Murcia region, resulted in minor injuries, according to emergency services.

This accident is Spain's fourth rail incident in less than a week, indicating a troubling trend. On Sunday, a high-speed train collision in Andalusia claimed at least 43 lives. Two days later, heavy rain toppled a containment wall near Barcelona, derailing a commuter train and killing the driver.

The main train drivers' union has called for a nationwide strike, voicing concerns about rail safety standards following another collision in Catalonia. Spanish rail operator Adif stated that the crash in Murcia was caused by a crane intruding into the infrastructure gauge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

