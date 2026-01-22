Spain's Railway Woes: Series of Train Crashes Sparks Safety Concerns

A commuter train collided with a crane in southeastern Spain on Thursday, highlighting ongoing issues in the country's railway system. The crash, occurring near Cartagena in the Murcia region, resulted in minor injuries, according to emergency services.

This accident is Spain's fourth rail incident in less than a week, indicating a troubling trend. On Sunday, a high-speed train collision in Andalusia claimed at least 43 lives. Two days later, heavy rain toppled a containment wall near Barcelona, derailing a commuter train and killing the driver.

The main train drivers' union has called for a nationwide strike, voicing concerns about rail safety standards following another collision in Catalonia. Spanish rail operator Adif stated that the crash in Murcia was caused by a crane intruding into the infrastructure gauge.

(With inputs from agencies.)