Miraculous Survival: Couple's 28th Anniversary in Healing After Plane Crash

Fortis Hospital Mulund, located in Mumbai, has successfully handled the challenging recovery of a middle-aged couple who survived a small aircraft crash near Rourkela, Odisha, on January 10, 2026. The couple—Mr. Sunil Agarwal and Mrs. Sabita Agarwal—were released after ten days of intensive medical care and have returned home to Bhubaneswar for their 28th wedding anniversary.

Following the crash and subsequent treatment at a local trauma center, the critically injured couple was airlifted to Fortis Hospital Mulund. Expert consultations led by Dr. Sachin Bhonsle resulted in a life-saving strategy. The quick coordination, including extensive surgeries and rehabilitation therapies, played a fundamental role in securing their recovery.

Handling complex fractures and spine injuries, the medical staff swiftly addressed the couple's needs, earning praise from the Agarwals for both the clinical excellence and the compassionate care received. This case highlights the life-saving potential of coordinated trauma care and demonstrates the high level of medical expertise available at Fortis Hospital Mulund.

