Key WTO Meeting Tees Up Vital Discussions for March Conference

On Thursday, trade ministers from across the globe, alongside WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, gathered to deliberate key issues in preparation for the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in March.

The meeting, hosted by the Swiss government on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, aimed to address global trade policy challenges and the potential for compromise on negotiating topics, highlighting priorities for WTO reform.

The assembly of 21 WTO ministers emphasized the central role of the WTO in global trade, focusing on urgent negotiations like the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement and e-commerce moratorium, with Switzerland reiterating its commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system.

