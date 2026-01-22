Left Menu

Key WTO Meeting Tees Up Vital Discussions for March Conference

Trade ministers and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala convened to discuss pivotal topics ahead of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in March. The meeting emphasized the WTO's role in navigating global trade policy, exploring compromises on key negotiations and reforms anticipated at the upcoming conference in Cameroon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On Thursday, trade ministers from across the globe, alongside WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, gathered to deliberate key issues in preparation for the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in March.

The meeting, hosted by the Swiss government on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, aimed to address global trade policy challenges and the potential for compromise on negotiating topics, highlighting priorities for WTO reform.

The assembly of 21 WTO ministers emphasized the central role of the WTO in global trade, focusing on urgent negotiations like the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement and e-commerce moratorium, with Switzerland reiterating its commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

