Uber Black: Doubling Down on Premium Mobility in India
Uber is set to double the fleet of its premium service, Uber Black, this year. This move is supported by a Series A investment in Carrum. Operating in major cities, Uber Black offers high-quality rides. A new feature, Reserve, allows riders to pre-book rides from 2 hours to 90 days in advance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Uber is making a bold move to double the fleet size of its premium mobility service, Uber Black, this year, as confirmed by the company on Thursday.
The expansion is backed by a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management firm supported by the CarDekho Group, signaling a strategic push to enhance services in India's major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
With the addition of the Reserve feature, Uber Black allows riders to book rides from 2 hours ahead to 90 days in advance, catering to demand for high-end, reliable transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)