Uber Black: Doubling Down on Premium Mobility in India

Uber is making a bold move to double the fleet size of its premium mobility service, Uber Black, this year, as confirmed by the company on Thursday.

The expansion is backed by a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management firm supported by the CarDekho Group, signaling a strategic push to enhance services in India's major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

With the addition of the Reserve feature, Uber Black allows riders to book rides from 2 hours ahead to 90 days in advance, catering to demand for high-end, reliable transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)