Minda Corporation Eyes Global Expansion Amid Evolving Auto Industry Supply Chains

Minda Corporation Ltd is strategically positioning itself to play a significant role in the transforming global automotive supply chain. Executive Director Aakash Minda, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighted the company's plans to boost exports from India and other Asian facilities to the US and beyond, despite the immediate challenges posed by US tariffs on Indian goods.

Minda underscored the company's focus on long-term supply chain resilience. By investing in locational advantages and localizing electronic components, the company aims to triple its exports over the next five years. Their approach involves nearshoring and dual-shoring strategies, particularly looking at opportunities in Mexico as part of their long-term vision to serve the US market.

Moreover, Minda Corporation has committed to significant investments in India, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Maharashtra's government and engaging with Uttar Pradesh's finance minister. These efforts align with India's broader economic goals, where the auto industry plays a pivotal role. Aakash Minda's strategic initiatives indicate a robust plan to capitalize on emerging global market dynamics.

