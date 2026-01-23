Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Mediterranean Operation

The French navy intercepted a Russian tanker suspected of being part of a shadow fleet aiding Russia's oil exports despite sanctions. The operation, supported by allies like Britain, highlights ongoing challenges in enforcing sanctions against Russia, which adapts to continue oil sales at discounted rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French navy has detained a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean, suspected of being part of the so-called 'shadow fleet' facilitating Russia's oil exports despite international sanctions.

The interception, endorsed by several allies, was carried out in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, according to President Emmanuel Macron. The operation took place in international waters between Spain and Morocco, with the British navy providing tracking via HMS Dagger as it monitored the vessel named GRINCH.

The EU has introduced 19 sanction packages against Moscow, yet Russia continues lucrative oil dealings with India and China through shadow fleets that evade Western restrictions. President Zelenskiy recommended that seized oil from such operations be sold, suggesting measures to finance Ukraine's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

