Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future
Rail development in Uttarakhand is advancing rapidly, with the Roorkee-Deoband rail line ready for use and significant progress made on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project. Key upgrades at stations and new constructions are underway, anticipating enhanced facilities ahead of the Ardh Kumbh festival.
Rail infrastructure developments in Uttarakhand are gaining momentum, as the Roorkee-Deoband line nears commissioning. With 94% of major tunnel work completed, the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is also on track for completion.
Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Vineeta Srivastava discussed these advancements with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, outlining the progress of ongoing projects and future infrastructure needs.
New stations and redevelopment initiatives are part of the enhancements, supporting better passenger facilities in anticipation of major events like the upcoming Ardh Kumbh festival.
