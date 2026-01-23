Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future

Rail development in Uttarakhand is advancing rapidly, with the Roorkee-Deoband rail line ready for use and significant progress made on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project. Key upgrades at stations and new constructions are underway, anticipating enhanced facilities ahead of the Ardh Kumbh festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:04 IST
Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future
  • Country:
  • India

Rail infrastructure developments in Uttarakhand are gaining momentum, as the Roorkee-Deoband line nears commissioning. With 94% of major tunnel work completed, the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is also on track for completion.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Vineeta Srivastava discussed these advancements with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, outlining the progress of ongoing projects and future infrastructure needs.

New stations and redevelopment initiatives are part of the enhancements, supporting better passenger facilities in anticipation of major events like the upcoming Ardh Kumbh festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

 Global
2
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
3
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026