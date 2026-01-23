Uttarakhand's Rail Revolution: Fast-Tracking Infrastructure for the Future

Rail infrastructure developments in Uttarakhand are gaining momentum, as the Roorkee-Deoband line nears commissioning. With 94% of major tunnel work completed, the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is also on track for completion.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Vineeta Srivastava discussed these advancements with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, outlining the progress of ongoing projects and future infrastructure needs.

New stations and redevelopment initiatives are part of the enhancements, supporting better passenger facilities in anticipation of major events like the upcoming Ardh Kumbh festival.

