Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: Tunnels and Metros Lead the Way
Maharashtra's 2026-27 Budget introduces major infrastructure initiatives, including underground tunnels and an extensive metro network across Mumbai and Pune. Highlights encompass a Rs 23,487 crore metro line to the Gateway of India and significant development of expressways, aimed at enhancing transport connectivity by 2047.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced several key infrastructure projects in the 2026-27 Budget, targeting significant urban connectivity improvements in Mumbai, Pune, and beyond.
The plans include a substantial Rs 23,487-crore investment in a metro line linking to the Gateway of India and extensive developments in expressways, boasting a continuous connectivity vision for 2047.
Integral projects include a fully underground Metro Line 11, a set of expressways surpassing 6,000 km, and strategic tunnels enhancing urban traffic efficiency, transforming transport infrastructure in Maharashtra significantly.
