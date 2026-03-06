Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: Tunnels and Metros Lead the Way

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced several key infrastructure projects in the 2026-27 Budget, targeting significant urban connectivity improvements in Mumbai, Pune, and beyond.

The plans include a substantial Rs 23,487-crore investment in a metro line linking to the Gateway of India and extensive developments in expressways, boasting a continuous connectivity vision for 2047.

Integral projects include a fully underground Metro Line 11, a set of expressways surpassing 6,000 km, and strategic tunnels enhancing urban traffic efficiency, transforming transport infrastructure in Maharashtra significantly.