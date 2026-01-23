Vietnam's Kafe Group Invests $1.2M in Delhi's Momos Pro
Kafe Group Vietnam invests $1.2 million in Momos Pro, aiming to double the momos factory's production and expand across Delhi NCR. This significant cross-border investment marks a strategic step in the frozen food sector, combining Vietnamese urban cuisine expertise with Indian manufacturing potential.
New Delhi, India – In a landmark move, Kafe Group Vietnam announced a strategic investment of $1.2 million in Momos Pro, a leading wholesale momos supplier based in Noida. This marks one of the largest Vietnamese investments in India's frozen food market as the country opens its food and beverage sector to full foreign investment.
The partnership aims to double Momos Pro's production capacity, elevating its status as the region's foremost wholesale momos supplier. "Vietnamese culinary expertise combined with our manufacturing prowess paves the way for unprecedented growth in India and beyond," stated Momos Pro founders Sachin Panwar and Sunny Tomar.
This investment also aligns with strengthening Indo-Vietnamese economic ties, with bilateral trade projected to hit $15 billion in 2024. The initiative promises to foster over 200 new jobs and bolster regional economic development, signaling a bright future for cross-border food sector cooperation.
