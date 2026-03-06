Left Menu

Noida International Airport Takes Off: Aerodrome Licence Granted

The Noida International Airport in Jewar received its aerodrome licence, marking a major step toward operational commencement. Preparations are nearly complete, with the airport ready to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually. Significant regulatory approvals have been achieved, positioning the airport as a key development in regional economic growth.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar has crossed a major milestone with the issuance of an aerodrome licence by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, facilitating the start of flight operations. This crucial step, confirmed by airport CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, is poised to accelerate the region's economic growth.

Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited, stated that the aerodrome has met the civil aviation requirements for domestic flights and cargo services. The airport is nearly operational, with preparations expected to be finalized in 45 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport at a future date.

Once completed, the greenfield airport, developed in a public-private partnership model, will become one of India's largest, capable of serving 1.2 crore passengers yearly. Key regulatory approvals have been secured, and IndiGo has already validated flight operations. The airport promises to be a significant economic engine for western Uttar Pradesh.

