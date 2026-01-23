IndiGo's Plunge: Navigating Operational Turbulence and Market Slumps

In a turbulent turn of events, shares of InterGlobe Aviation slipped around 4% on Friday amidst the aftermath of disappointing quarterly earnings for its flagship airline, IndiGo. The sharp profit dip of 78% in the December quarter, translated to Rs 549.1 crore, stands out as a significant concern for investors.

Despite a robust income tally of Rs 24,540.6 crore, realities such as widespread flight disruptions and compliance with a new labor code painted a challenging mosaic for the company. A reported Rs 1,546.5 crore loss in operational disruptions, compounded with labor law-related costs, punctuated an already difficult quarter.

The airline faced a serious operational crisis early December, prompting a 10% reduction in its winter schedule. Over 3 lakh passengers faced cancellations and delays, particularly between December 3 and 5, drawing regulatory attention and a notable fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)