IndiGo's Plunge: Navigating Operational Turbulence and Market Slumps
IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, saw nearly a 4% drop in share prices following a 78% decline in net profit for the December quarter. The decline was attributed to major flight disruptions and new labor code impacts. Despite challenges, revenue increased to Rs 24,540.6 crore, but exceptional costs weighed heavily.
In a turbulent turn of events, shares of InterGlobe Aviation slipped around 4% on Friday amidst the aftermath of disappointing quarterly earnings for its flagship airline, IndiGo. The sharp profit dip of 78% in the December quarter, translated to Rs 549.1 crore, stands out as a significant concern for investors.
Despite a robust income tally of Rs 24,540.6 crore, realities such as widespread flight disruptions and compliance with a new labor code painted a challenging mosaic for the company. A reported Rs 1,546.5 crore loss in operational disruptions, compounded with labor law-related costs, punctuated an already difficult quarter.
The airline faced a serious operational crisis early December, prompting a 10% reduction in its winter schedule. Over 3 lakh passengers faced cancellations and delays, particularly between December 3 and 5, drawing regulatory attention and a notable fine.
