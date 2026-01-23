Germany's Budget Surplus Triumph: Lower Borrowing Than Expected

Germany's financial landscape in 2025 took a positive turn as net borrowing fell substantially below projected figures, according to finance ministry sources.

The government's preliminary data revealed that borrowing amounted to 66.9 billion euros, which is 14.9 billion euros less than initially planned. This reduction was largely due to lower-than-expected spending and impressive revenue performance.

The budgetary success highlights a balanced approach, attributing the unplanned fiscal surplus equally to cost savings and revenue growth.

