U.S. Military Spending Surge Amid Iran Conflict

In a recent revelation, the Trump administration disclosed its expenditure of $5.6 billion in munition during initial strikes on Iran, according to a confidential report sent to U.S. congressional committees.

Members of Congress are increasingly concerned about the potential exhaustion of U.S. military resources amid an already pressured defense industry. President Trump held discussions with top defense contractors to address replenishment efforts.

Calls for transparency have amplified, with Democratic leaders demanding public testimonies to explain the conflict's repercussions on national defense. Lawmakers anticipate the White House will request significant additional war funding, possibly amounting to $50 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)