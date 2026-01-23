Left Menu

Sridhar Vembu Urges Indian Talent to Flourish Locally Amid Global Uncertainties

Amid global trade uncertainties, Zoho's Sridhar Vembu encourages Indian talent to seize opportunities domestically. He highlights the growth of Global Capability Centres in India and reaffirms India's resilience against global economic pressures, urging Indian professionals to contribute locally to the country's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kumbakonam | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:58 IST
Sridhar Vembu
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of global trade tensions, Zoho co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu remains hopeful about Indian talent staying local to capitalize on existing opportunities.

Vembu highlighted the expanding presence of Global Capability Centres in India, emphasizing the country's potential for growth through strategic policies and infrastructure development.

He urged Indian professionals to focus on contributing domestically amidst uncertainties like trade tariffs and US visa fee hikes, asserting that India remains resilient and adaptable in today's global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

