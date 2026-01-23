Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Leap: ASML's Role in Dholera's Chip Manufacturing

India's burgeoning semiconductor industry takes a significant step forward as ASML, a Dutch lithographic tool provider, partners with the Tata Group for a new chip manufacturing plant in Dholera. The Indian government supports this initiative with fiscal assistance, emphasizing India's growing tech potential.

Updated: 23-01-2026 20:08 IST
India is poised for a significant leap in its semiconductor industry with the establishment of a new chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will utilize advanced lithographic tools provided by ASML, a leading Dutch technology company, as confirmed by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to ASML headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

Tata Group spearheads this ambitious project with an investment of approximately Rs 91,000 crore. The initiative receives strong governmental support, with India's central government committing to 50 percent fiscal assistance and the Gujarat state government adding another 20 percent.

ASML's capabilities will play a crucial role, as they are the world leader in lithographic tools, essential for the precision work needed in semiconductor manufacturing. ASML's expansion in India reflects the country's growing tech talent and favorable policy environment.

