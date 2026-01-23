Left Menu

Nagaland Welcomes Tizu-Zungki as National Waterway-101

Nagaland minister KG Kenye heralds the designation of Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101. This marks an important advancement for regional transport, aiming to enhance connectivity and trade opportunities between India and Southeast Asia. Kenye submitted plans to expand waterways, fortifying Nagaland's economic prospects with neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:07 IST
Nagaland Welcomes Tizu-Zungki as National Waterway-101
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland minister KG Kenye applauded the recent designation of the Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101, describing it as a transformative development for the region's inland water transport. This announcement came during the 3rd Inland Waterways Development Council meeting held in Kochi, Kerala.

During the event, Kenye acknowledged the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, alongside the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), for this momentous decision. He emphasized the strategic importance of the Tizu–Zungki waterway, which sits near the India-Myanmar border, as pivotal for enhancing trade with Southeast Asia.

Kenye proposed further development of waterways, including expansions from Lakhimpur, Assam, to Nagaland via the Barak river. His proposals aim to integrate Nagaland into the national waterways network and boost local industries and economic growth. Accompanying him were senior officials Robert Longchari and Thomas Y. Kiutsangmong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

 India
2
Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threatened

Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threat...

 United Kingdom
3
Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

 Global
4
Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026