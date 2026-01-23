Nagaland Welcomes Tizu-Zungki as National Waterway-101

Nagaland minister KG Kenye applauded the recent designation of the Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101, describing it as a transformative development for the region's inland water transport. This announcement came during the 3rd Inland Waterways Development Council meeting held in Kochi, Kerala.

During the event, Kenye acknowledged the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, alongside the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), for this momentous decision. He emphasized the strategic importance of the Tizu–Zungki waterway, which sits near the India-Myanmar border, as pivotal for enhancing trade with Southeast Asia.

Kenye proposed further development of waterways, including expansions from Lakhimpur, Assam, to Nagaland via the Barak river. His proposals aim to integrate Nagaland into the national waterways network and boost local industries and economic growth. Accompanying him were senior officials Robert Longchari and Thomas Y. Kiutsangmong.

(With inputs from agencies.)