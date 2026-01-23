AI Sparks Optimism Amidst Job Fears at Davos

Despite the biting cold and political tensions, AI's potential dominated discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Business leaders remain optimistic about technology's role in job creation, even as skepticism persists over AI-induced workforce reductions.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, champions AI's potential to generate jobs in sectors such as energy and manufacturing. However, labor union leaders express concerns over AI as a tool for productivity at the cost of employment, fearing automation could replace human labor.

The debate continued with tech executives like Matthew Prince of Cloudflare and Bill Gates pointing to AI's capability in enhancing economic productivity, with caution over its disruptive potential. Meanwhile, Elon Musk emphasized optimism as a key to improving quality of life amidst technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)