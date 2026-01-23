Left Menu

Navigating Future Horizons: India's Maritime Vision for 2047

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlights the critical role of the oceans in India's vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. With 95% of India's trade via sea routes, maritime security is vital for economic growth. The Indian Navy is pivotal in ensuring the safety of these waters and facilitating national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:40 IST
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi on Friday linked the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 to maritime advancements, stating that the global economy, including India's, heavily depends on oceans for trade expansion and growth.

Speaking to students at CCL's Darbhanga House, he stressed that 95% of India's trade volume moves through sea routes, underscoring maritime domain security's importance and its role in achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. He noted that even small disruptions, like those during the Israel-Hamas conflict, have significant economic repercussions.

Tripathi emphasized the contribution of the blue economy to national economic goals, which should be elevated to align with India's developmental vision. He advocated for skill development and participation as pivotal for the nation's transformation into a USD 30 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

