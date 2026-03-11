Modi Urges Kerala's Fishermen to Lead India's Blue Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the pivotal role of Kerala's Dheevara community in advancing India's Blue Economy on Wednesday. Speaking at the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha's golden jubilee in Kochi, Modi called on young fishermen to spearhead this economic initiative.

The prime minister announced the allocation of Rs 1,400 crore for the state under the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana', plus several measures to boost the fisheries sector. Technological advancements for safety, like satellite systems installed on 7,000 fishing boats, were also highlighted.

Modi acknowledged the community's brave actions during natural disasters, asserting their contribution shapes the country's future. Praising the 50-year-old Dheevara Sabha, he remarked upon the cultural legacy of the community and sought blessings from the gathering, marking a personal connection with them.