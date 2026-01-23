IndiGo's Slot Surrender and Its Impact on Domestic Aviation

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has vacated more than 700 slots at domestic airports due to a 10% reduction in its winter flight schedule mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This decision follows significant operational disruptions in early December that led to last-minute cancellations affecting thousands of passengers. The airline continues to operate over 2,200 flights daily, with current reductions limiting this to 1,930 domestic flights per day.

Among the vacated slots, 364 are from key metro airports, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru being most affected. In response, the civil aviation ministry has invited other airlines to submit requests for these slots, though interest may be low due to the majority being red-eye flights. The redistribution process involves several conditions, including maintaining existing routes.

The DGCA's move comes after IndiGo canceled and delayed thousands of flights last year due to inadequately managed flight crew and systems. The authority has imposed fines and demanded a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee for systemic corrections. The incident has highlighted challenges within IndiGo's operational management, prompting a committee to discuss slot redistribution strategies with interested airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)