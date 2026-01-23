Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a significant investment by the Modi government in the Northeast, totalling Rs 6.50 lakh crore over 10 years. Highlighting Tripura's growth, Scindia praised the state's development and connectivity improvements, marking it as a gateway to Southeast Asia.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia commended the Narendra Modi government's substantial investment of Rs 6.50 lakh crore towards developing the Northeast over the past decade in Agartala on Friday.
During a recent programme, Scindia unveiled new projects worth Rs 365 crore under the Ministry of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), while lauding Tripura's economic progress.
Emphasizing Chief Minister Manik Saha's role, Scindia highlighted the state as a potential gateway to Southeast Asia. He noted the improvement in infrastructure and connectivity, which has propelled Tripura's growth beyond the national average. Scindia also reviewed DoNER-funded projects, aiming to further enhance regional development.
