Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia commended the Narendra Modi government's substantial investment of Rs 6.50 lakh crore towards developing the Northeast over the past decade in Agartala on Friday.

During a recent programme, Scindia unveiled new projects worth Rs 365 crore under the Ministry of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), while lauding Tripura's economic progress.

Emphasizing Chief Minister Manik Saha's role, Scindia highlighted the state as a potential gateway to Southeast Asia. He noted the improvement in infrastructure and connectivity, which has propelled Tripura's growth beyond the national average. Scindia also reviewed DoNER-funded projects, aiming to further enhance regional development.

