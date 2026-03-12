Left Menu

Seoul Set to Pass $350 Billion U.S. Investment Bill Amid Trade Uncertainties

South Korea's parliament is poised to pass a significant bill to support a $350 billion investment in U.S. industries, aiming for favorable tariff terms. The bill includes creating a state-backed corporation, prioritizing key sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, with provisions for U.S. investment requirements and exceptions for national security.

Updated: 12-03-2026 07:46 IST
In a decisive move, South Korea's parliament is gearing up to approve a pivotal bill that promises to channel $350 billion into U.S. strategic industries, part of a trade pact sealed last year. This legislation, expected to pass on Thursday, promises to establish a state-backed investment body poised with $1.4 billion in capital.

The investment targets pivotal sectors such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, with allowances for future expansions. Notably, the bill mandates U.S. investment returns to align with the "commercial rationality" principle, ensuring projects are financially sustainable while allowing national security exceptions.

This comes amid trade tensions, with lingering uncertainties over tariffs and currency impacts. South Korean officials emphasize careful consideration of foreign exchange influences and the commercial viability of proposed projects, as Seoul navigates its role in a broader U.S. investigation into global industrial capacity excesses.

